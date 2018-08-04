4 run 9th haunts Chukars in loss

Share This

The Grand Junction Rockies score 4 runs in the top of the 9th inning to defeat the Idaho Falls Chukars 8-6 at Melaleuca Field on Thursday night in the opening game of the 4 game series.

Chukars got off to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning as Jose Caraballo hit a 2 run double to score All-Stars Nate Eaton and Reed Rohlman. Caraballo went 2 for 4 with a run scored and 2 RBI’s.

In the 4th inning, Rockies 3B Reese Berberet hit a 458 foot 2 run home run off Connor Mayes to tie the game at 2-2. Berberet went 2 for 4 with 3 RBI’s and a run scored.

The Chukars got 2 runs in the bottom half of the 4th inning on a Nate Eaton double off the center field wall. Eaton went 2 for 5 with a run scored in the game.

Both teams scored 1 run in the 5th inning and Grand Junctoin got 1 in the 6th inning to make it a 5-4 Chukars lead. Idaho Falls got an insurance run in the 7th inning on a Kyle Kasser double that scored Angel Medina to make it a 6-4 game.

Daniel Duarte pitched 3 innings of relief, allowing 3 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks and struck out 2. Duarte has not allowed an earned run in 14 innings of relief.

The 9th inning was a heartbreaker for the Chukars. The usually reliable Jaret Hellinger allowed 4 runs in the 9th to give the Rockies a 8-6 lead, which they held on to for the win. The big blow of the top of the 9th was a 2 run double off the bat of Rockies catcher Javier Guevara to give Grand Junction a 7-6 lead.

Reed Rohlman went 0 for 4 to end his hitting streak at 9 games. Tyler James went 2 for 5 to extend his hitting streak to 8 games. Andres Martin had a good game at the plate, going 2 for 4 with 1 walk.

Friday night is game 2 of the 4 game series before the All-Star break. The Chukars will go with RHP Jonathan Heasley. He will be opposed by Rockies RHP Ryan Feltner. 7:15 pm first pitch at Melaleuca Field.