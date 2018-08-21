511 Idaho Traveler Services temporarily unavailable late Wednesday and late Thursday

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Transportation.

BOISE – The 511 Traveler Services web page, phone line and app will be unavailable for four hours on two consecutive nights (Aug. 22 and Aug. 23) for technology maintenance.

From 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, and from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, the web page, phone line and app will not be offering current driving conditions on highway routes. Those who have the app installed on their smart phones may see a map if they access the app, but it will not be displaying information.

Drivers interested in conditions on highway routes are encouraged to call between 9:30 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. on those evenings, or visit the app or web page at the same time to get current driving conditions. The platform will not be accessible from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. After 2 a.m., access will be restored.

The 511 Traveler Information platform offers current driving conditions on Idaho highways, and cameras that illustrate sections of highway routes. It is available by calling 5-1-1 or visiting 511.Idaho.gov.

