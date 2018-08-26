A flavorful and hearty Asian dish that is ready when you are

Cooking brings people together and I love being the one who is doing the cooking! Just this week, my newest book was released. As a busy mom, it is often challenging to find the time and energy to fix dinner and I’ve always loved using my slow cooker to help solve that problem. You assemble things quickly in the morning or the night before and then as you leave for work, you turn it on. Then when you return home, dinner is ready and the house smells amazing!

That is why I decided to create a slow cooker cookbook, and “That’s a lot of Crock” was born. You can find it here.

Belle’s Asian Beef Ribs 3-4 pounds beef ribs (country style or short ribs)

2 tablespoon oil

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/3 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup rice vinegar

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 cup carrots cut into 1 inch chunks

2 tablespoons cornstarch (to thicken the gravy, if desired) Mix together the soy sauce, sugar, vinegar, garlic, ginger, sesame oil and red pepper. In a fry pan, heat the oil and then sear the ribs on all sides. Place the ribs in the slow cooker. Pour the sauce over the ribs. Cover the slow cooker and cook on low for eight hours. Add the carrots to the slow cooker during the last two hours of cooking. When the eight hours is finished, transfer the meat and carrots to a serving plate and cover with foil to keep warm. Mix the cornstarch with ¼ cup of water and whisk into the juices to thicken into a gravy if desired.

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.