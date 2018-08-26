A flavorful and hearty Asian dish that is ready when you are
Brenda Stanley, EastIdahoNews.com columnist
Tales of the Dinner Belle
Cooking brings people together and I love being the one who is doing the cooking! Just this week, my newest book was released. As a busy mom, it is often challenging to find the time and energy to fix dinner and I’ve always loved using my slow cooker to help solve that problem. You assemble things quickly in the morning or the night before and then as you leave for work, you turn it on. Then when you return home, dinner is ready and the house smells amazing!
That is why I decided to create a slow cooker cookbook, and “That’s a lot of Crock” was born. You can find it here.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.
