A rich and creamy enchilada with complex flavors but so simple to make
Brenda Stanley, EastIdahoNews.com columnist
Tales of the Dinner Belle
Published at
I love meals that are quick and easy to prepare, but I also enjoy those that I can make ahead and then simply pop in the oven. My cream cheese chicken enchiladas are rich and delicious and taste like you’ve spent hours putting them together. However, they are so simple to make. Plus, you can assemble them ahead of time and then bake them thirty minutes before you sit down to eat.
They have a creamy, rich filling and I use rotisserie chicken from the deli, so all I have to do is remove the meat, chop it, and it’s ready to go. For even better flavor, try the uncooked flour tortillas you find in the refrigerated section of the grocery store. You simply cook them on an ungreased griddle before filling them and they are so authentic tasting- I will never go back to the others.
This recipe is a family favorite and can be spiced up with some red pepper flakes, if you like a little more heat.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.
