A rich and creamy enchilada with complex flavors but so simple to make

I love meals that are quick and easy to prepare, but I also enjoy those that I can make ahead and then simply pop in the oven. My cream cheese chicken enchiladas are rich and delicious and taste like you’ve spent hours putting them together. However, they are so simple to make. Plus, you can assemble them ahead of time and then bake them thirty minutes before you sit down to eat.

They have a creamy, rich filling and I use rotisserie chicken from the deli, so all I have to do is remove the meat, chop it, and it’s ready to go. For even better flavor, try the uncooked flour tortillas you find in the refrigerated section of the grocery store. You simply cook them on an ungreased griddle before filling them and they are so authentic tasting- I will never go back to the others.

This recipe is a family favorite and can be spiced up with some red pepper flakes, if you like a little more heat.

Belle’s Cream Cheese Chicken Enchiladas 2 tablespoons butter

½ cup chopped onion

1 (4 ounce) can diced green chilies

4 ounces cream cheese

½ cup sour cream

½ cup chicken broth

Pinch of red pepper flakes (optional)

3 cups chopped cooked chicken

8 flour or corn tortillas (I use flour)

2 (10 ounce) cans enchilada sauce (any flavor- I use mild)

½ cup shredded cheese (I use a mixture of jack and cheddar)

1 (2 ounce) can sliced black olives

½ cup sliced green onions In a large fry pan, melt the butter and sauté the onions until tender. Add the can of chilies, the cream cheese, sour cream, and broth, and cook until everything is melted and combined into a smooth sauce. Add the chicken and mix thoroughly. Spread about ½ cup of the enchilada sauce evenly into the bottom of a 9x 13 inch baking dish. Divide the chicken mixture and fill each of the tortillas and then roll and place them seam side down into the baking dish. Pour the rest of the enchilada sauce over top. Sprinkle with the cheese, olives, and green onions. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.