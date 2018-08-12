A tender and flavorful baked fish with a crispy fried coating
Brenda Stanley, EastIdahoNews.com columnist
Tales of the Dinner Belle
Fish is often an intimidating dish to prepare. If you overcook it, it can be dry and tough, and because it is quick to fix, the right amount of baking or frying can be tricky. I love fish. I not only love the flavor, but also the health benefits that come with it. It is low in fat and calories and has lots of vitamins and other nutrients. My crispy baked cod is a favorite at my house and one I will often prepare for guests. It only takes about 20 minutes and it always comes out tender and full of flavor.
There are two cooking steps in this recipe but don’t let that keep you from trying this. The frying gives the fish a crispy crust, and the baking infuses it with a tasty lemon and butter sauce. Cod is the fish I like best for this recipe because it is a firm white fish. You could also use halibut. You can serve it with my spicy tartar sauce, but this dish is so good, you may not even need it!
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.
