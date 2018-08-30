Aberdeen man accused of killing wife pleads not guilty

Share This

ABERDEEN — A Bingham County man accused of murdering his wife has entered a not guilty plea.

Eugene Ruff, 63, appeared in court this week on a charge of first-degree murder. He’s accused of intentionally shooting his wife, Bettilee P. Ruff, 62, in the torso on July 5.

Court documents show during the evening of July 5, Ruff called the Power County Sheriff’s Office and told them he had shot his wife and hung up the phone.

RELATED: Bingham County man arrested for allegedly killing wife

Officers with the Aberdeen Police Department and Bingham County Sheriff’s Office responded. While they were en route, dispatch spoke with Ruff, and he said he had intentionally shot his wife and that she was possibly still breathing, according to court documents. He also told police he no longer had his gun and he was waiting outside his house for law enforcement to arrive.

Ruff was arrested without incident, and Bettilee Ruff was confirmed dead at the scene.

No motive is mentioned in any of the court documents.

A jury trial has been scheduled for Jan. 22.

Ruff remains in the Bingham County Jail on a $1 million bond.