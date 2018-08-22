Air quality and Red Flag warnings issued in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Smoke from local and out-of-state wildfires is negatively impacting the air quality in eastern Idaho.

An air quality advisory is now in effect. Air quality is listed as between moderate and unhealthy in the following counties: Bonneville, Butte, Bannock Jefferson, Madison, Clark, Fremont and Teton counties.

National Weather Service officials say individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate or smokes levels are encouraged to limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity. An increase in symptoms of asthma and other respiratory ailments are likely.

The air quality advisory will be reevaluated at 9 a.m. Thursday. For more information please visit http://airquality.deq.idaho.gov.

Red Flag warnings are also in effect for various parts of eastern Idaho, primarily due to thunderstorms and high winds.

The following counties are impacted by the warning: Lemhi, Custer, Butte, Bonneville, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida, Bannock and Power.

NWS is predicting dry thunderstorms and wind gusts of between 40 and 60 mph. Some thunderstorms will be accompanied by rainfall.

A Red Flag warning means that any fires that develop or are already burning will likely spread rapidly.

Open burn bans are in effect throughout eastern Idaho until Sept. 30.