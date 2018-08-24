Annual Greek Festival to be held Saturday in Pocatello

POCATELLO — Parishioners are working hard to prepare for the Annual Greek Festival that will be held Saturday.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Pocatello outside The Assumption Greek Orthodox Church located at 528 North 5th Avenue.

All community members are invited and there will be plenty of Greek food, ranging from pastries to roasted lamb and Greek sausage.

There will also be performances by Greek dancers from Salt Lake City and tours of the church.

Father Constantine Zozos, Pastor of The Assumption Greek Orthodox Church said, “We share our heritage of pastries, Baklava sundaes, all those things you crave for, you should come out and be a Greek for a day.”

Most of the money raised from the festival will be put towards the third phase of the restoration program for the church building, which includes iconography and the social hall.

This article was originally published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.