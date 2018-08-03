Authorities arrest Pocatello walkaway in Utah

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Corrections.

BOISE – An offender who walked away from a volunteer work crew in Pocatello on Monday is back in custody. Destiny Elizabeth Stoops, IDOC #122815, was arrested without incident at a Vernal, Utah hotel on Friday.

Idaho Department of Correction Fugitive Recovery staff developed information to help locate Stoops, and then coordinated with Vernal City Police to arrest the walkaway.

Stoops’ record includes convictions in Ada County for possession of a controlled substance, grand theft by possession and eluding a peace officer.