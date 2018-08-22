Blackfoot will fund its pool through the bond vote in November

BLACKFOOT (KPVI) — The Blackfoot Pool has been a topic of discussion at many city council meetings, but now they’ve made a big decision that could affect its future.

“I think as far as the pool, yes it’s the last shot,” Blackfoot Mayor Mark Carroll said regarding the next bond vote for the pool.

The pool requires many repairs, but thus far, bonds to fund the repairs have failed.

In a special budget meeting Wednesday night, the city council decided to keep the pool open until November’s pool bond vote.

“We were going to close the pool effective October 1st,” Carroll said. “But it was decided since the save the swimming pool committee was recommending that city sponsor a bond in the amount of 3.9 million dollars … for pool renovations … that we would go ahead and stay open until after the Nov. 6 ballot.”

Bonds require a supermajority to pass, and the last few votes have been just short, being just above the 60 percent mark.

The pool being open for that last month gives the city the opportunity to let more people visit the facility before possibly closing

“This has been going on for a really long time and I think people have not really paid attention,” Aquatics Manager Jeanette Spears said. “And this will open their eyes … I’ve already seen a number of people coming in that have passes and haven’t been using them … They are starting to use them. So I’m hoping that’s what’s going to happen.”

The $3.9 million dollar bond is about a million dollars cheaper than the bond that failed during the last election.

There is also a levy election for pool operation.

Mayor Carroll also said “If the levy does not succeed, we will not go forward with the bond. It has to be both… or nothing will happen with the pool.”

It will cost the city about $27,000 to keep the pool open for that first month of the fiscal year.

This article was originally published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.