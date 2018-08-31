Bonneville County burn ban rescinded; others still in place

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County commissioners have rescinded the county open burn ban due to lower temperatures and recent precipitation.

The order, which was originally in place until Sept. 30, is gone effective Friday.

The move comes just a few days after fire restrictions were removed from state and federal lands in eastern Idaho.

Several other counties, including Fremont, Jefferson, Madison and Clark still have open burn bans in place.