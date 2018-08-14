UPDATE: Suspect in fatal shooting in standoff with police

UPDATE (5:50 p.m.):

The suspect is in a standoff with officers from multiple law enforcement agencies in a field west of South 65th West in Bonneville County, four to five miles from the trailer park. A SWAT team is present.

UPDATE (3:25 p.m.):

Sheriff’s deputies say the shooting left one person dead. EastIdahoNews.com is still working on this story and will bring you more information as it is released.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The crime scene at a house on a trailer park on Arco Highway in Bonneville County. | Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County deputies are responding to a shooting at the Sunset Trailer Park on the 6000 block of Arco Highway.

Authorities are looking for the suspect. The names of the suspect and victim — as well as the condition of the victim — are not being released yet.

We have reporters at the scene and will post updates here as they become available.