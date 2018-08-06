Bonneville County has new notification system for emergencies. Here’s how you can sign up to receive them.

The following is a news release from Bonneville County.

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Emergency Communication Center has transitioned to a new mass notification system called “AlertSense”. The center is the Public Safety Answering Point for all 911 and non-emergency calls in Bonneville County and Idaho Falls.

The alerts will be related to public safety or emergency issues. Members of the public may choose to receive notifications by email, pager, text message, mobile app, or voice call.

Sign up to receive alerts here or download the free MyAlerts app from the Google Play Store or the App Store.

Types of Alerts

My Locations:

Simply add all the locations that matter to you, both within the county and even in other parts of the country. For example, you could identify your home, your child’s school, where your aging parent resides, the university where your older child attends, and your office. When you travel, you can enable the app to “monitor my current location” in order to receive any emergency alerts issued for the city or area you are visiting.

Public Safety Alerts

Receive emergency alerts from public safety alerting authorities, notifying you of situations that threaten the safety of yourself or those you care about. Public safety alerts include events such as crime, active shooter, imminent danger, hazardous materials, wildfire, floods and the need for immediate evacuation.

Severe Weather Alerts

Receive advanced warning of severe weather when you or one of your locations is in the direct path of the storm. AlertSense receives feeds from the National Weather Service, automatically interprets the geographic area affected, and delivers targeted alerts immediately to app users when one of their locations falls within the impact area. You can tailor your alert settings by location, selecting the severity level for which you want to receive notifications. For example, you can choose to receive only the most severe weather warnings or all watches and advisories as well.