Burn restrictions in place throughout eastern Idaho as wildfire season peaks

IDAHO FALLS – After putting out two small fires in Bonneville County Saturday afternoon, the Idaho Falls Fire Department is reminding people a burn ban is in place.

IFFD spokeswoman Kerry Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com they responded to two fires around 1 p.m. west of Interstate 15 located several miles from the Smith Group on Sunnyside Rd.

They were both controlled burns from people burning hay and other materials.

“We were able to extinguish them quickly but people should not be burning right now and need to respect the ban. It is extremely dry and hot,” Hammon says.

Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged and burn bans and restrictions are in effect in many parts of eastern Idaho.

Bonneville County is under a burn ban from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30.

Madison County has declared an open fire ban from Aug. 2 to Sept. 30.

Fremont County initiated a burn ban on Wednesday, which is in effect until officials decide to lift it.

Jefferson County is considering an open burn ban at a County Commission meeting on Monday. Central Fire District, along with Robert’s Fire District, Hamer and West Jefferson, cover Jefferson County and has issued several smaller burn bans in the last week.

These bans mean that all outside fires are essentially prohibited on private land. The exception is small recreational fires burning in approved fire pits or grills.

Violations of burn bans are typically misdemeanors and carry fines of several hundred dollars.

Warnings against burning have also been issued on state and federal lands.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department, in coordination with Bonneville County Fire District 1, currently has 16 firefighters deployed on various fires throughout the west, including the Carr Fire in Redding, CA, Mesa Fire in Council, Perry Fire in Carson City, NV, Sharps Fire in Twin Falls, Grassy Ridge Fire in Dubois, and the Natchez Fire on the Oregon/California border.

