CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Father & son’s dramatic escape from Montana wildfire

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Montana – “You can’t see, just go easy now, easy!,” James Bilton said while driving through a wildfire in Montana’s Glacier National Park.

“Dad, the car is heating up. It’s going to explode!,” Justin Bilton, James’ son said in response.

James and Justin Bilton told WCBS they feared for their lives as they drove through the fire over the weekend. The dark smoke made seeing the road nearly impossible, they say.

And then a fallen tree blocked their way out.

“Once we got to that downed tree, my heart just dropped and I thought we were dead,” Justin said. “There was no way we could back up what we had just come through.”

James Bilton put the car in reverse and drove back to Kelly’s Campground, where they were camping and flagged down a boat.

Utimately, the car was destroyed but Justin and his father were not hurt.

Fire officials say the fire in Glacier National Park is not expected to be contained until November.

This article was first published by fellow CNN affiliate WCBS. It is used here with permission.