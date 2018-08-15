Chesterfield Fire now 60 percent contained

Share This

FORT HALL –The Chesterfield Fire has now burned 2,300 acres and is 60 percent contained.

It started Monday morning approximately one mile north of Chesterfield Reservoir on the Fort Hall Reservation. High winds Tuesday evening tested the retardant and dozer lines, but firefighters successfully held the fire within containment lines leading to no acerage gain overnight.

Firefighters will work on securing the fire perimeter today with the goal of full containment Thursday, August 16.

The fire has now burned onto private and BLM lands. It was caused by lightning and is burning in grass and brush in steep terrain. No structures are threatened.