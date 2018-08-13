Chesterfield fire near Fort Hall expected to be contained Tuesday night

FORT HALL — The Chesterfield Fire, located approximately one mile north of Chesterfield Reservoir on Fort Hall Reservation, is 30 percent contained and has burned an estimated 1,500 acres.

The fire started Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. It is burning in grass and brush on flat ground.

Fire managers report that there is line around a large portion of the fire, but the east, southeast portion of the fire is in steep, difficult terrain for firefighters to access.

The east, southeast portion of the fire is very active and burning in the Rocky Canyon area. Multiple retardant and water drops are being made to slow the fire’s progress. Planes and helicoptors are scooping water from the Chesterfield Reservoir.

No structures are threatened and 6 engines, 3 dozers, 3 single air tankers, 2 heavy air tankers, 1 helicopter and 2 fireboss planes have been utilized.

Containment is estimated for Tuesday, August 14 at 9 p.m.