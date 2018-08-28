Children’s Advil recalled over overdose concerns

Pfizer Consumer Healthcare is voluntarily recalling one lot of Children’s Advil Suspension Bubble Gum flavored 4 fluid ounce bottle because of customer complaints that the dosage cup provided is marked in teaspoons and the instructions on the label are described in milliliters (mL).

Pfizer concluded that the use of the product with an unmatched dosage cup marked in teaspoons rather than milliliters has a chance of being associated with potential overdose. The most common symptoms associated with ibuprofen overdose include nausea, vomiting, headache, drowsiness, blurred vision and dizziness.

Children’s Advil temporarily reduces fever, relieves minor aches and pains due to the common cold, flu, sore throat, headaches and toothaches.

The bottles have a November 2020 expiration date and are marked R51129 with the UPC number 3-0573-0207-30-0. They were distributed nationwide to wholesalers, distributors and retailers in the United States from May through June 2018.

Consumers with questions or concerns about the recall can call 1-800-88-Advil (1-800-882-3845), Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.