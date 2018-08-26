Chukars lose series opener 9-5

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Chukars.

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Chukars went one for twelve with runners in scoring position and committed four errors in a 9-5 loss to the Grand Junction in game one of the big four game series at Suplizio Field.

Idaho Falls left 10 runners on base in the loss to fall 3.5 games behind the Grand Junction Rockies for first place in the Pioneer League Southern division. They left eight runners on base in the first six innings of play, including two in scoring position in the first inning.

Nate Eaton went four for five with one run scored. Eaton finished a home run short of the cycle. Eaton is now hitting .360 for the season.

Grand Junction scored one run on a Javier Guevara double to right. Guevara went three for four with three RBI’s and two doubles. Daniel Montano went two for four with two runs scored and two RBI’s for the Rockies, who go to 17-10 in the second half of the year.

The turning point in the game was the bottom of the fifth inning, where the Rockies scored four runs on two hits, two errors and one walk. Grand Junction took a 5-4 lead on a Kyle Kasser throwing error, which would have ended the inning. Montano and Gurvara followed up with back to back doubles to make it a 7-4 game.

The Rockies added two more to the scoreboard on a Hunter Stovall two run home run off Chukars reliever Domingo Pena, who struck out seven in 3.1 innings.

The Chukars scored one run in the seventh inning as Angel Medina drove home Nick Hutchins on a groundout to make it a 9-5 Rockies lead, which was the final score.

Idaho Falls looks to bounce back on Sunday as LHP Rito Lugo takes the ball for the Chukars. He will be opposed by RHP Ryan Feltner for Grand Junction. The first pitch takes place at 5:00 p.m. at Suplizio Field.