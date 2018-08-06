Chukars Rohlman named Pioneer League Player of the Month

IDAHO FALLS — Chukars First Baseman Reed Rohlman has been selected as the July Pioneer League Player of the Month.

It was a special month for the sweet swinging left handed hitter as Rohlman hit .426 with 4 home runs and 37 RBI’s for the month. Rohlman also added 10 doubles and 3 triples in the month. It was also a good power month for Reed, who had an .508 On Base % and a .703 Slugging %. Rohlman had 15 multi hit games during the month of July.

Rohlman currently leads the Pioneer League with 49 RBI’s as well as 18 doubles to lead the circuit. He is tied for the league lead with 25 extra base hits. Rohlman was selected to the 2018 Pioneer League vs Northwest League All-Star game.

Rohlman was selected in the 35th round of the 2017 draft by the Kansas City Royals out of Clemson University.

The Chukars return to Melaleuca Field on August 17th vs the Great Falls Voyagers after a 7 game road trip to the state of Montana. 4 games against Great Falls and 3 against the Billings Mustangs.

