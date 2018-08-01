Chukars win slugfest 15-11

Chase Vallot hit 3 doubles and Reed Rohlman went 2 for 3 with 4 RBI’s as the Idaho Falls Chukars win their 2nd road game in Orem 15-11 on Tuesday night at the Home of the Owlz.

The Chukars led by a 14-1 score in the top of the fifth inning. Vallot hit a 2 run double in the first inning to give the Chukars a 2-0 lead. Vallot went 3 for 6 on the game. In the second inning, Julio Gonzalez hit an RBI triple to score Hunter Strong. Gonzalez scored on a Tyler James RBI single to center.

The big inning was a 6 run fourth inning for the Chukars that featured 3 hits by Idaho Falls but also consisted of 3 errors and 2 walks by Owlz pitchers Johnny Morell and Cody Eckerson.

The Chukars extended their lead to 14-1 with 4 runs in the top of the fifth. The first 2 batters were retired easily by Eckerson. It was followed by 5 straight Chukars hits, scoring 4 runs.

The Owlz made a comeback bid by scoring 2 runs in the bottom of the fifth and 6 more in the sixth, led by a Johan Sala 2 run home run off Chukars relief pitcher Jose Ramirez to make it a 14-9 game.

The Chukars scored 1 more in the eighth inning on a Andres Martin single. Orem scored 2 in the bottom half of the eighth off Chukars LHP Jordan Floyd. Robert Garcia came in and pitched a perfect ninth inning to complete the victory as the Chukars go to 3-3 in the second half of the season and 24-20 overall.

It was another quality game for Chukars LF Hunter Strong, who went 2 for 5 with 3 runs scored. Tyler James went 2 for 5 with 2 runs scored and 3 stolen bases, giving him 31 on the season. James has 19 stolen bases in 10 games against Orem this year.

The final game of the 3 game series is Wednesday night in Orem as LHP Kris Bubic goes for the Chukars. He will be opposed by Owlz RHP Matt Leon. 7:05 pm first pitch at the Home of the Owlz.