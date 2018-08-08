Classic car show and cruise will kick off duck race weekend

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Classic cars will cruise their way along the snake river in Idaho Falls Friday to kick off the 28th annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race.

Individuals with classic cars and trucks are invited to meet at 5:30 p.m. at Snake River Landing. The cruise will conclude at Broadway Ford where poker prizes and food will be provided.

After dinner and cars, contestants will square off in the 2018 Kiss a Duck contest with the winner taking home a $1,000 gift card from KJ’s Super Stores.

RELATED | Kiss a duck, win $1,000 bucks to KJ’s Super Stores

Saturday events will include Speedboat races by Snake River Speedboats, Home Depot “Build It” projects for the kids, Cabela’s bow & arrow shooting for children, a motorcycle show, military and helicopter displays, HK Construction ping pong ball drop, a candy bomb event and military flyover.

At 4 p.m., thousands of adopted rubber ducks will be dropped into the Snake River giving one lucky person a brand new 2018 Ford f150. Ducks can still be adopted at the Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race webpage.