Cloney stays perfect in Chukars 4-3 win

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Chukars.

IDAHO FALLS – JC Cloney pitched six scoreless inning and the Idaho Falls Chukars took advantage of two throwing errors by Grand Junction Rockies pitchers to win 4-3 on Saturday night at Melaleuca Field.

Cloney was outstanding, as usual for the Chukars. He allowed five hits, one walk and struck out five as he didn’t allow an earned run for the fourth time this season. His ERA dropped from 2.16 to 1.93 with the Saturday night win to take his record to 9-0 on the season.

It was a couple big throwing errors by Rockies pitchers that cost them. A first inning error by Rockies pitcher Ryan Rolison on a pickoff throw to first advanced Chukars CF Tyler James to 2nd base with no one out. James advanced to 3rd on a Nate Eaton groundout and scored on a Reed Rohlman RBI groundout, giving Reed his league leading 49th RBI of the season.

The score remained 1-0 until the bottom of the sixthth inning, when Andres Martin led off with a triple down the right field line. Martin was the only Chukar with multiple base hits on the game, going two for three. Martin scored on a Kyle Kasser single to left field. Kasser went one for three in the game and is now hitting .361 on the campaign. Kasser advanced to second base on a sac bunt by Tyler James. With Nate Eaton up, Kasser advanced to third on a wild pitch from Rockies pitcher Cayden Hatcher. Eaton eventually walked and caught Hatcher napping on the mound. Eaton took off for second base and Hatcher threw the ball into center field for an error, scoring Kasser. Eaton scored in the next at bat on a wild pitch and it was a 4-0 Chukars lead.

Grand Junction scored three in the top of the seventh inning, two off of Stephen Greenlees and a third after Jose Ramirez entered the game on an inherited base runner.

Ramirez slammed the door shut on the Rockies in the eigth and ninth inning, retiring the last six batters after allowing a double to Daniel Montano to lead off the eigth.

The last game before the All-Star break is Sunday afternoon vs Grand Junction. CJ Eldred will pitch for Idaho Falls. He will be opposed by Rockies LHP Alfredo Garcia. The first pitch is at 4:00 at Melaleuca Field.

Chukars Notes: Kris Bubic is added to the All-Star team, replacing Robert Garcia, who was called up to Lexington. Andres Martin has zero doubles on the season but he does have three triples and one home run. Tyler James extended his hitting streak to 10 games as he went one for three on Saturday night. The Chukars won despite being outhit 10-4. It is only the third game the Chukars have won all season when being outhit. Idaho Falls is now 13-10 at home and 5-5 overall in the second half of the season.