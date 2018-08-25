Condition of boy injured in Yellowstone bear attack still unknown

Share This

The following is a news release from Yellowstone National Park officials.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – Law enforcement and bear management staff investigated the incident and determined that an adult female grizzly bear injured the 10-year-old boy from Washington.

RELATED | 10-year-old boy injured by bear in Yellowstone National Park

Tracks observed by staff indicated the grizzly bear was with at least one cub-of-the-year or yearling bear.

The bears were likely foraging next to the trail when the encounter occurred.

Park rangers do not intend to search for the bear since this incident was a surprise encounter with a female grizzly bear defending its cub.

“This incident could have been more serious. We applaud the family for traveling in a group, carrying bear spray, and knowing how to effectively use it during their emergency,” said Yellowstone National Park Deputy Superintendent Pat Kenney. “We wish their son a full recovery from his injuries.”

The Divide and Spring Creek trails remain temporarily closed. They will reopen after the trails have been inspected for recent bear activity.