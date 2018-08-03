Couple arrested on multiple charges after incident at Walmart

REXBURG — A married couple was arrested Thursday night after police were called to Walmart on North 2nd East around 9:30 p.m.

Henry Duane Brix, 32, and Nikkole Brix, 28, were booked into the Madison County Jail on multiple charges.

The couple is accused of obtaining a Walmart receipt that was not theirs and trying to use it to return items they had not purchased.

“Nikkole entered the business and picked up items that were on the receipt,” Rexburg Police Capt Randy Lewis tells EastIdahoNews.com. “She attempted to return them for gift cards and that’s when Walmart called us.”

Police found numerous stolen items and dozens of receipts from Lowe’s, Harbor Freight, WalMart and Home Depot in the Brix’s vehicle. They also had crystal meth and loaded syringes with liquid meth, according to Lewis.

Police found numerous receipts in the Brix’s vehicle. | Rexburg Police Department

“We found several scanned receipts in her phone from Twin Falls, Chubbuck, Rexburg and Ammon businesses,” Lewis says. “We learned Nikkole has an arrest warrant out of Bannock County.”

Henry was arrested on felony possession of drugs, possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglarious tools.

Nikkole was arrested for felony burglary and the Bannock County warrant.

Police believe the couple has done similar activities at other businesses. They are expected to appear in court Friday.