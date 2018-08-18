‘Crazy Rich Asians’ is pure cinematic bliss

A wiser fellow than myself once said there are only seven story archetypes and that any story we see, no matter the medium or format, is a reupholstered version of one of these seven stories. I can tell you from experience that, when it comes to movies, this is a fact of life. Movies repeat stories over and over and over ad nauseam.

“Crazy Rich Asians” tells a classic story, one we’ve seen many times. But by telling said story from a different perspective and injecting plenty of romance, laughs and genuine feels, this movie winds up being completely delightful.

Based on a novel by Kevin Kwan, “Crazy Rich Asians” tells the story of Rachel (Constance Wu), an economics professor who enters a new world when she travels to Singapore with her boyfriend, Nick (Henry Golding). Rachel navigates the slings and arrows of dating a member of a mega-wealthy family and struggles to be accepted by his mother (Michelle Yeoh). Can Rachel win over Nick’s family or will she be crushed by pressure and their expectations?

“Crazy Rich Asians” tells an oft-told tale, but it does so from a perspective moviegoers haven’t seen too often. It focuses on the importance of family in Chinese culture, and how even people of Chinese descent are viewed as outsiders if they’re from other countries. It also touches on themes of being “good enough” or worthy of one’s partner and being stuck in loveless relationships. And it does all this while painting us a picture of what life among the Chinese mega-wealthy is like.

And that’s just for starters. “Crazy Rich Asians” is also chock full of terrific acting. Wu has to shoulder most of the weight of the story, and she does so with aplomb. She goes through a full spectrum of emotions, from joy to heartbreak. But it’s her strength that is most impressive. Rachel is one tough cookie and watching her roll with this story’s punches is inspiring.

Wu is supported by a plethora of great performances. Golding projects charm and decency. Yeoh is cruel but graceful. Gemma Chan plays her role of model/socialite with a whole bunch of pathos. Awkwafina is a riot as Rachel’s old college buddy. In fact, there isn’t a weak performance in the whole movie.

Working from a rock-solid screenplay by Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim, director Jon M. Chu gives us a visually stylish and beautiful film, while at the same time staying out of his cast’s way and letting them shine. Partial credit needs to go the natural scenery of the Malaysian and Singapore landscape, but Chu and his crew do a fabulous job of capturing it. I honestly can’t remember the last time I saw a rom-com that was this visually arresting while still offering such strong acting from the cast.

As far as flaws, I have a few nitpicks which are so easy to overlook, they aren’t even worth mentioning. Truth is, “Crazy Rich Asians” casts a potent spell and I can’t think of a single moment when I wasn’t completely engrossed in the movie. Movies like this one are why I love going to the movies so much.

5 Indy Fedoras out of 5

MPAA Rating: PG-13