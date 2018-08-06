Crews responding to vehicle rollover accident in Bonneville County

BONNEVILLE COUNTY – Multiple agencies are en route to a car crash on the corner of Taylor Mountain and Henry’s Creek Road.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com a three-quarter ton truck rolled just before 8:00 Monday night.

One male is trapped underneath the truck.

The man’s exact condition has not yet been determined. An air rescue helicopter is on the way as crews work to get the man out from underneath the truck.

We will post more information when it is available.