Crews working to contain lightning-caused fire north of Arco

ARCO – Multiple agencies are fighting a wildfire 10 miles north of Arco.

Kathleen Gorby, a spokeswoman for Caribou-Targhee National Forest, tell EastIdahoNews.com the Jump Off fire was caused by a lightning strike around 6 p.m. Friday.

The fire has burned one third of an acre.

No injuries or damage to structures have been reported.

Gorby says containment on the fire is expected at 4 p.m. Saturday. Fire crews will have the fire controlled by 8 p.m.

Crews with Caribou-Targhee National Forest are there with two fire engines and a helicopter. The Bureau of Land Management and other agencies with Eastern Idaho Fire Dispatch are working together on this fire.