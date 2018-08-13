D91 holding community meetings to discuss bond proposal

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls School District 91 is holding meetings this week to give parents and patrons a chance to learn more about a bond proposal.

On Tuesday, Aug. 28, patrons will vote on an $86.2 million “base bond” option designed to cover the proposed project’s three core upgrades:

– A new $54 million Idaho Falls High.

– Extensive upgrades to Skyline High, costing over $28 million.

– A $2 million project to transform existing Idaho Falls High into a career-technical school.

Voters will also have their say on an optional $13.3 million “tiered” measure to build a $9.8 million performing arts center at Skyline and a $3.5 million “gymatorium” at Idaho Falls High, which would double as both a gymnasium and a 450-seat auditorium.

The following meetings will be held:

– 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 14, at Taylorview Middle School

– 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 15, at Eagle Rock Middle School