DEQ lifts air quality caution, burn restrictions

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has lifted an air pollution forecast and caution to notify residents of Bonneville, Butte, Jefferson, Madison, Clark, Fremont and Teton counties of improved air quality.

Due to improved air quality, burning restrictions are being lifted.

Air quality is currently in the good category and is forecast to range from good to moderate.

When air quality is moderate, air quality is acceptable; however, people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution may experience health impacts and should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.