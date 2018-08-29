DMV provides extension to drivers with expiring or expired licenses

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles has implemented an emergency extension through Oct. 31, for all Idaho drivers with expiring or expired driver’s licenses due to recent DMV office closures. Information about this extension has been communicated to county sheriff, local, state and national law enforcement and is in immediate effect.

ITD DMV Administrator Alberto Gonzalez implemented this emergency extension Tuesday, Aug. 28. This comes less than 24 hours after severe vendor software issues forced most DMV county offices that issue driver’s licenses to close their doors.

There are some exclusions to the extension; including Commercial Drivers License (CDLs) holders who do not have a legal presence document on file with Idaho’s DMV and drivers whose privileges are currently withdrawn until reinstatement requirements are fulfilled.

Customers or agencies with questions or in need of documentation to support the extension are encouraged to call the ITD DMV at 208.334.8586 or contact their local sheriff office.

Specific to DMV license services not being available, ITD is working closely with our vendor, sheriffs and county staff to get services online as quickly as possible. Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter also has called a working group of stakeholders together to move forward with a short and long-term fix.

ITD greatly appreciates the patience of our customers and county staff and as we collectively work together to secure a permanent Idaho solution.