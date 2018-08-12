Don’t burn! Red Flag warning issued for eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for most of eastern and central Idaho until 10 p.m. Sunday.

The warning is in effect for the following counties: Bonnville, Madison, Teton, Fremont, Clark, Jefferson, Custer, Butte, Lemhi, Bingham and Power.

Meteorologists predict winds of 30 to 35 mph throughout the day with humidity at 11 to 17 percent. Thunderstorms and erratic winds are also predicted.

A Red Flag warning means there are critical fire weather conditions and that any fires that start or are already active will spread quickly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended anywhere and open fires are prohibited in most eastern Idaho counties by temporary burn bans that are in effect until Sept. 30.