Duplex fire causes $10,000 in damages in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that occurred near the intersection of Hoopes Avenue and 12th Street Thursday night.

City fire officials say when they arrived at the scene they discovered a single story duplex with flames coming from the exterior of one of the duplex units on the south side.

There were four adults and one child inside the home when the fire started. All occupants were able to self-evacuate safely. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters, according to a news release.

The fire damaged bushes, vinyl fencing and siding. There was some smoke damage to the attic. However, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly and keep it from extending into the garage, attic, home, vehicles and surrounding structures, including a large apartment complex to the south of the duplex. Damages are estimated at about $10,000.

Two ambulances, three engines, a Battalion Chief and the Public Information Officer responded.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department