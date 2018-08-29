Early morning water line repair scheduled for Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The city of Idaho Falls Water Division will repair a leaking water line in the 200 block of South Holmes Avenue beginning at 2:00 a.m. Thursday, August 30. Construction is anticipated to be complete prior to the morning commute.

Motorists should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes. South-bound traffic will be detoured around the construction site. North-bound traffic should be unaffected. No water service interruptions are anticipated at this time.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we repair the leak as quickly as possible.