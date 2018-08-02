Early voting on school district bonds is starting

IDAHO FALLS — Early voting for two multi-million dollar school bonds began Wednesday in Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93.

Voters can decide on a $86,200,000 base bond and an additional $13,300,000 add-on bond in District 91. Voters in District 93 will vote on a $5,800,000 bond.

Early votes can be cast at the Bonneville County Elections office on 825 Shoup Avenue, in Idaho Falls. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last day for early voting is Aug. 24.

Requests to receive a ballot by mail must be made at the elections office by Aug. 17.

The District 91 $86,200,000 bond would provide funds to build a new Idaho Falls High School, renovate and repair Skyline High School and remodel a portion of the current Idaho Falls High School to create a career and technical education center. District 91 is also requesting a $13,300,000 bond as an addendum to the $86,200,000. In order for the district to get the $13,300,000, the $86,200,000 bond must pass with a 66 percent supermajority vote.

School District 93’s $5,800,000 bond would be used to maintain schools within the district.

School bond and levy in the Upper Valley

Early voting for Jefferson Joint School District 251’s $36,000,000 bond starts on Aug. 13 in Jefferson County. Part of the district is in Madison County, voters living in that area can vote on Aug. 6. Votes can be cast at county clerk’s offices.

District 251 is seeking the $36,000,000 to build a new elementary school, renovate the Harwood and Midway Elementary Schools and construct a new parking lot for Rigby High Schoool. The money would also be used to acquire new playground equipment for Roberts Elementary School.

Madison County School District 321 is seeking a $1,995,000 supplemental levy on their ballot.