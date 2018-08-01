War Bonnet Round Up kicks off Wednesday night

IDAHO FALLS — The weekend-long action of the 107th Annual War Bonnet Round Up kicks off Wednesday night at 5 p.m. on the corner of Broadway and B Street in downtown Idaho Falls.

Cowboys and cowgirls of all ages are invited to experience the rodeo in this free event. It will feature bullfights, mini-bull riding and wild pony races. Free carriage rides, games, live country music, a shoot-out by Mountain River Ranch and two performances in the downtown arena will be underway.

John Payne, also known as the One Arm Bandit, will be performing during the rodeo kick-off.

“My act is very dangerous,” Payne said to EastIdahoNews.com. “Heck – I might die. I’m 65. What do you think? I’m going to live forever?”

His act involves riding his horse while raging bulls charge toward him. Payne’s act is especially dangerous for him as he has only one arm after losing the other one in an electrical accident over 40 years ago.

The entire rodeo committee and royalty encourage those who have not attended a rodeo to come down for the celebration.

“Why wouldn’t you come out,” said Jenni Nelson, the teen queen for the War Bonnet Round Up. “We have so many cowboys and cowgirls and athletes out here that work hard all year. It’s such a good family environment.”

The kickoff party goes until 8 p.m. before the official events begin Thursday.

Tickets are available online and at local ticket outlets for Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, the 107th annual War Bonnet Round Up, presented by Teton Toyota.

Idaho Falls is proud to bring back the best Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) talent and stock to compete in this annual family friendly event being held August 2-4 at the Bank of Idaho Arena at Sandy Downs.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. each night with the Youth Rodeo events beginning at 6:45 p.m. and the PRCA rodeo starting at 7:50 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

More than 450 professional cowboys and cowgirls will compete in PRCA sanctioned events that will include steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, barrel racing, bull riding and the featured event, bareback riding.

Thursday is Family Night at the Rodeo brought with free activities for families to participate in from 5 p.m. until the rodeo starts. Activities will include carnival style games, a petting zoo, western style dance lessons, arts and crafts, a dunk tank and other activities.

The popular mutton bustin’ event, free lamb and calf scrambles for youth under 12 years old starts at 6:45 p.m. each night, ending with performances from the War Bonnet Junior Posse Drill Team and a miniature bull riding competition.

Each evening will also feature performances from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, including drummers, dancers and tribal riders who help start the rodeo in historic and exciting fashion with the ever popular wild horse race.

A free pancake breakfast is open to the public and is being sponsored by North Hi-Way Café on Friday morning at 8:00 a.m. Slack is also being held on Friday morning beginning at 9 a.m. and is free and open to the public. Slack is were contestants who were not selected for the performances compete in timed events.

Friday is Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night sponsored by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Rodeo fans are encouraged to wear pink to show their support for breast cancer awareness.

If you’re looking for more exciting rodeo action, a Junior National Finals Rodeo Bull Riding Qualifier event comes to town for the first time in War Bonnet Round Up history. Cowboys under the age of 18 will take to the arena to compete in one of several qualifiers held across the country in preparation for the Junior National Finals Rodeo scheduled in Las Vegas, December 6-15, 2018. The action starts at 11:00 a.m. on Friday and admission is free; so come down and see these young rodeo athletes in action.

Saturday Night is a special Salute to Our Veterans, sponsored by Teton Toyota, for the community to help honor and recognize the great contributions our men and women in the military have made to protect and defend our country.

Thanks to support from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, the rodeo will end on Saturday night with the “World’s Richest Wild Horse Race.” Twenty four wild horse race teams from across the country have registered to compete for a chance to win prize money totaling more than $15,000.

An after rodeo party with live music will be held at the Blue Boot Saloon under the sponsor hospitality tent that is open to the public both Friday and Saturday nights starting at 10:30 p.m.

“The Board of Directors and committee members have been working very hard to make this the best rodeo in our history,” said Brent Foster, Chairman of the War Bonnet Round Up Board of Directors. “We are thankful for the many sponsors and volunteers who help to put on this event every year. We regularly sell out, so we encourage folks to get their tickets early so they don’t miss any of the amazing rodeo action.”

Tickets are available online at www.warbonnetroundup.org. General admission tickets at sponsor outlets start at $18 for adults (ages 10 and up) and $10 for children (ages 10 and younger) with children ages 3 and under for free. Tickets purchased at Sandy Downs will be $20 Thursday and Friday, and $25 Saturday. Youth admission is $10 all days. The $5 dollar parking fee is not included in the ticket, however, every parking pass comes with an official rodeo program and day sheet.

Tickets are also available at local ticket outlets including Teton Toyota, KJ’s on Sunnyside, Boot Barn, Vickers, Sportsman Warehouse, Idaho Falls Rec Center, Cabela’s and C-A-L Ranch.