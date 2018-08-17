Evacuated Fort Hall residents will be allowed to go home today

FORT HALL — Fort Hall Fire Chief Brian Briggs is reporting that the Ross Fork Fire that started Thursday on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation has burned into the Big Horse fire.

Around 2,500 acres have burned but back burn operations Thursday night were successful, according to officials. Resources are now focusing on a double fire suppression line around the impact area.

Residents who were evacuated will be allowed back into the affected area at 10 a.m. Friday.