Evacuations underway in Fort Hall due to Ross Fork Fire

FORT HALL — The Fort Hall Fire Department has responded to a wildland fire in the Ross Fork Creek District Area.

Structures are threatened and evacuations are being implemented for residents in the area.

Access to the area is limited, and roadblocks are in place to keep individuals out of the hazard area.

The Tribal Emergency Operations Center is activated and additional assistance has been provided by the Bureau of Land Management, Pocatello Fire Department, Chubbuck Fire Department, Fort Hall Police, Tribal Corrections, Tribal Transportation, Tribal Business Council and the Executive Office.

Tribal Resources are requesting that people stay out of the area and allow emergency response personnel the ability to gain access and mitigate the event.

