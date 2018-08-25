Field fire in Lewisville burns 20 acres

LEWISVILLE – Central Fire District in Jefferson County put out a field fire in Lewisville Saturday night.

Courtney Youngstrom, a spokeswoman for Central Fire District, tells EastIdahoNews.com the fire was started by a combine in a grain field at 493 N. 3800 E. along the Lewisville Highway. It started at 5:08 p.m.

Youngstrom says electrical issues with the combine along with the heat from the engine and the dust contributed to the fire.

Twenty of the field’s 80 acres were burned.

No injuries have been reported, but one home in the path of the fire was threatened. Fire crews were able to divert the fire from the home. There was minimal damage to the combine.

All four fire districts in Jefferson County responded to the fire, including Menan, Rigby, Ririe and Lewisville.

A portion of Lewisville Highway in the vicinity of the fire was shut down as crews responded. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was there to direct traffic.

Crews put out the fire around 6:45 p.m. The highway is now reopened.

Central Fire District would like to remind everyone that a burn ban is in place. Outside burning of any kind is prohibited.