Firefighters brace for weather event in Salmon-Challis National Forest fire

CHALLIS — A forest fire burning in the Salmon-Challis National Forest continued to grow Wednesday.

State fire officials say the Rabbit Fire, located about 22 miles north of Challis, has grown to some 4,339 acres since it was ignited by lightning on Aug. 2.

On Wednesday, the blaze overran the fire line on a ridge south east of Cougar Lake. Firefighters are working to establish new fire lines and prepare for an upcoming fire weather watch that is expected to begin Friday, according to a Great Basin Incident Management Team 3 news release.

A potentially record setting high pressure weather system is predicted this weekend. High temperatures and low humidity are predicted with increasing winds from the northwest, which will influence fire growth to the south and east. If burning materials become airborne there is potential for one third of a mile dispersal and a possible 80 to 90 percent chance of igniting new fires. The weather system is expected Friday and Saturday.

A number of rural roads and trails are closed in the area. For a comprehensive list click here.

Thus far the Rabbit Fire has only burned trees, grass and brush. No structures have been damaged.

About 362 national and local firefighters are battling the blaze. It is still zero percent contained and very active.

No estimated on containment has been made.