Fuel tanker explodes into flames sending two to hospital

Share This

POCATELLO — A fuel tanker exploded Tuesday night, shaking nearby homes and causing a brief fire that was visible for miles.

The incident occurred after 10 p.m. on Philbin Road in Bannock County between the intersections of Tyhee and Reservation roads.

Bannock County Sheriff officials say two men were welding parts of a fuel tanker when it exploded.

Deputies are unclear what type of fuel was in the tanker or how full it was. Officials said at least some flammable substance had to be in the tanker to cause such a large explosion.

When emergency crews arrived they found both males alive, but with severe burns. Both were transported by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center. Their condition and identities are unknown at this time.

Deputies report no buildings were damaged in the explosion.

Fort Hall, Chubbuck, and Pocatello fire departments responded to the explosion alongside the sheriff’s office.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as they become available.