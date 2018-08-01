Funeral details announced for former U.S. Attorney Tom Moss

BLACKFOOT — Funeral details have been announced for Tom Moss, a former U.S. Attorney for Idaho who also served as an Idaho Congressman and as Bingham County Prosecutor. Moss died Monday at his home at the age of 80 surrounded by his family.

Moss was a highly respected lawmaker and attorney with a distinguished career. He prosecuted several high-profile murder cases, including Paul Ezra Rhoades, Richard Leavitt and Joseph Duncan.

From 2000 to 2001, Moss served in the Idaho State Legislature until President George W. Bush appointed him as the United States Attorney for Idaho. While U.S. Attorney, he served on the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee providing recommendations to the Attorney General on national policies, procedures and substantive issues facing the country, according to his obituary.

Moss was later appointed as Associate Deputy Attorney General for Violent Crime in Washington D.C. until his retirement in 2010.

“I can’t emphasize enough that he is truly one of the most capable and decent people I have had the pleasure to work with over the years,” U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis told EastIdahoNews.com Wednesday. “He was honest, he was respected, he loved people, he generally took an interest in others, he was courageous, he was dutiful, he was service-oriented and he was also fair.”

Moss was born on October 14, 1937 in Idaho Falls and was raised on a small farm in Ririe, according to his obituary. He was elected as Ririe High School’s Student Body President his senior year and served 3-year mission for the LDS church in Japan.

After his mission, he attended Ricks College before transferring to the University of Idaho where he earned a Bachelors degree and a Juris Doctorate degree.

Moss opened a private practice before serving as Bingham County’s Prosecuting Attorney for over 30 years.

“He was known for his civility but he was also known for his determination to make sure that the demands of justice were met,” Davis said. “There are just some people that you know love their job and are good at it. Tom was one of those people. He made every lawyer around him want to be better.”

Moss was married to his first wife, Bonny, for 44 years until she passed away in 2006. He married Susan Cleverley in 2010. He is survived by several children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3, at the Blackfoot West Stake Center, 100 North 900 West. Moss will be buried at Riverside-Thomas Cemetery.