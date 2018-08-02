He saved a man’s life and now he’s being recognized for his service

Share This

MADISON COUNTY — A Madison County Sheriff’s deputy was honored Wednesday for saving the life of a man on the verge of completing suicide.

Patrol Deputy Blake Egbert was honored for outstanding service for actions during a 911 call in June.

Police reports show when deputies responded to the call, they found a man was standing on a ladder placed on the side of a grain silo. Egbert tells EastIdahoNews.com the man was standing on a platform with a noose around his neck.

“The man was perched on the edge of the platform ready to (hang himself),” Egbert says. “I climbed the ladder and started talking to him. I told him ‘You’re not alone.’ When he realized he wasn’t the only one there, he slowly scooted back from the edge. I grabbed him and took the rope off his neck. We got him down and EMS took over,” Egbert says.

Egbert was awarded employee of the year. His peers in the sheriff’s office voted him as one they would most like to work with. Madison County Sheriff Rick Henry says it’s deputies like Egbert that make the county a better place to live.

“Blake treats the public and everyone here with respect and professionalism,” Henry said. “He’s really lead (by) example to everybody about who we are as an agency.”

Though Egbert feels there are others more qualified for this award, he says it feels good to know there are people who appreciate his efforts.

“It’s nice. I feel honored and humbled,” Egbert says.

As a new administration, Henry says they focus on servant leadership and being respectful. The positive response from deputies and the community has boosted morale, Henry says.

“Ninety percent of the people we deal with are not bad people. They’re just people having a bad day who have made a bad decision. If we can help them through that, they’re going to remember that we treated them with respect. And we hope they also treat us with respect.”

The sheriff’s office recognized 13 other deputies last week for their service.