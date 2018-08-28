COMMENTARY: Here’s why you should vote YES on the D91 school bond

Share This

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is an editorial column by Build Up District 91 – an advocacy group in support of the school bond proposed by Idaho Falls School District 91. Click here to read the editorial submitted by those opposed to the bond.

Today, voters in District 91 will determine the future direction of our high schools.

Our area is experiencing explosive growth which is already being felt strongly in our elementary schools. Our existing high schools are inadequate to deal with the student surge on the way or to provide our students the kind of education necessary to compete in the 21st century.

Here is what today’s vote proposes:

• Build a new Idaho Falls High School on 49th Street for $55.8 million

• Remodel Skyline High School for $28.4 million

• Repurpose the existing Idaho Falls High School for $2 million to expand career technical programs such as automotive, health care and other key professions that don’t require a college degree

• In addition, voters can also vote to approve $13.3 million on a new performing arts center at Skyline High School and a flexible gym and performance space at the new Idaho Falls High School

If we vote YES today, we will get:

• New schools will open in 2022

• The new schools will provide modern learning spaces that will provide easy access to critical technology necessary for 21st-century education

• The new schools will provide space that will allow our high schools students to convene, collaborate and create—allowing students to take advantage of on-line, blended and college-credit classes

• The new schools will provide enhanced security for both students and staff.

• The new schools will make our area more desirable for both people and businesses looking to move to our area, enhancing our competitiveness.

• You can see the plans here.

Here are some of the key questions voters have:

Why can’t Idaho Falls High School just be rebuilt?

I.F.H.S. is over 60 years old. Just to remodel it would cost $46 million and it would still be inadequate. It was built for a smaller student body and there is not room to expand (the City owns the Civic Auditorium and the containment ponds behind the school are key to preventing flooding in the neighborhood). It will be repurposed for career technical programs, which will have fewer students in the building.

What is the impact on my taxes?

Because of growth in the area, the school district’s tax rate will remain at the same level (substantially lower than Bonneville, Madison and Blackfoot districts). What you will personally pay will depend on the value of property in the area — that fluctuates based on the real estate market.

Local businesses, community leaders and a host of citizens overwhelmingly back the proposal (See our supporters here).

Understand that the opponents are some of the same people who opposed the creation of the College of Eastern Idaho. They won’t disclose who is funding them and they refuse to engage and work out any specific solutions. Instead, they continue to spread misinformation which has been repeatedly been debunked, most recently by EastIdahoNews.com here.

But, today, every supporter needs to get out and vote. It takes 2/3 to approve these changes to our high schools. Do your part and choose to invest in our kids, our community and our future!

If you want to learn more, go to buildupdistrict91.org.