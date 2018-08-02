Hollywood cyber specialist helping St. Anthony Police crack down on online crimes

ST. ANTHONY — A cyber specialist with decades of experience in a variety of industries is helping the St. Anthony Police Department track down online criminals.

Richard Di Sabatino is a reserve police officer with the department. The New Jersey native, who spends most of his time in Hollywood, is using his skills to protect innocent children in Idaho and around the world.

“We want to stop these heinous crimes against children,” Sabatino tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We’re tracking them down and as they are using technology to prey, we have to stay a couple steps ahead of them to catch the predator.”

Sabatino is an electrical engineer who specializes in information security. In 1992, Hollywood executives came knocking on his door and asked him to serve as a technical director for the movie Heat, starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Val Kilmer. He consulted on surveillance, equipment and technical aspects of the script.

That led to opportunities working on other films including Score, The Replacement Killers and Entrapment. Sabatino has acted in several projects and was also featured on the Discovery series Inside the CIA.

“I was even in Borneo with the first season of Survivor. I served as a technical consultant and taught them how to hide cameras in the jungle,” Sabatino recalls.

Over the course of his career, he became friends with Daryl Williams, the law enforcement officer who helped retired St. Anthony Police Chief Terry Harris and actor Erik Estrada launch the “All About Kids” program. Estrada and Williams both became St. Anthony reserve officers in 2016 and in June, Dean Cain joined the force.

EAST IDAHO NEWSMAKERS: Actor Dean Cain & Officer Daryl Williams want to end bullying and teen suicide

“Daryl asked if I could bring the technology to Idaho to help fight crimes against children and become a reserve officer,” Sabatino says. “Idaho is beautiful. I like it very much. What I really like is what the St. Anthony PD is doing with crimes against children. The foundation is all about children and it’s fantastic. I’m a true believer.”