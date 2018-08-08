Idaho Falls ‘fun run’ celebrates down syndrome

IDAHO FALLS — Members of the community will have the opportunity to participate in a celebration of Down syndrome on Saturday, Aug. 25.

East Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect (EIDS) will be hosting their fourth annual fun run – Eastern Idaho Friends Don’t Count Chromosomes 10k/3.21 mile/fun run and walk.

Race Director Kelsey Salsbery said this event is the organization’s main fundraiser each year. The event is designed to inspire and educate the community about Down syndrome.

“A lot of the kids in our group don’t necessarily get to go enjoy public events, whether it’s because of an anxiety disorder or a social situation that’s too difficult for them,” Salsbery said. “We provide inclusion for everyone at our event so they can feel safe going there.”

The events’ three previous annual fun runs have invited crowds of over 600 people of all ages.

The races are all professionally prepared, complete with time-keeping, race results, finish line photos and medals. Volunteers and sponsors work together to ensure the routes are scenic and safe.

Along with the races and fun runs, Salsbery said EIDS organizes a variety of sensory activities for children, such as bounce houses, hair-braiding stations, rock painting and a teddy bear hospital.

Salsbery said ultimately, the purpose of this event is to celebrate children with Down syndrome and showcasing them to the community.

“These kids are the most joyful, capable, amazing, contributing members of society I’ve ever seen,” she said. “In this day and age, I feel like we need a lot more joy in our lives.”

Salsbery said if anyone is interested in volunteering for the event, she would be happy to put them to work.

Registration for the event is open to all ages and closes Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. More information can be found on the event’s website.