Idaho Falls man injured in rollover crash near Malad

MALAD — An Idaho Falls man was injured in a crash on I-15 north of Malad Thursday afternoon

Matthew Murdock, 38, was transported by ground ambulance to Oneida County Hospital.

Idaho State Police say Erin Murdock, 29, was driving southbound in a Pontiac Montana van around 4 p.m. when the rear tire blew out. Murdock went into the median, lost control of her vehicle and rolled.

Matthew and Erin were wearing seatbelts, according to police. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.