Idaho Falls Police Department will get new public information officer

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is getting a new public information officer.

After less than a year with the IFPD, the current public information officer Holly Cook has decided to leave the department. Sgt. Jon Johnson is taking over the position starting Sept. 5.

“With deep sadness, I am writing to inform you that I’ll be leaving the Idaho Falls Police Department,” Cook said in a news release. “It was a very hard decision to make.”

Cook said she will be working with Johnson over the next two weeks.

“Sergeant Johnson has been with the IFPD for 21 years and will be an excellent resource for you moving forward,” Cook said in the release.

Cook first joined the department in December 2017. Prior to joining the department, she worked as a small business owner. She worked to develop and promote nonprofits and local businesses for Cook Communications & Public Relations.

“Thank you all for being so wonderful to work this,” she said. “I will miss you all very much.”