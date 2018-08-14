Idaho Falls Police investigate walker found in Snake River

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls Police are seeking more information about a walker found in the Snake River in the downtown area.

At 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Idaho Falls Public Safety Dispatch received a report of a walker, a stabilizing device used to assist people with mobility issues, in the water near the 400 block of River Parkway. The walker was visible from the railing where greenbelt pedestrians can gaze out at the falls. The Bonneville County Sherriff’s Search and Rescue team responded with a boat and jet skis to retrieve the walker.

At 11:29 a.m., the Idaho Falls Police UAS team (unmanned aircraft system) was dispatched to deploy its drone to search the area from above. The BCSO Search and Rescue team arrived at the location of the walker right around the same time as the IFPD drone arrived in the air above it. Sheriff’s deputies retrieved the walker using a jet ski within a few minutes.

The IFPD UAS team did not find any evidence of a person in the river. According to Sgt. Bryan Lovell, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team also did not find any immediate evidence of a person in the water.

Idaho Falls Police have not received any information that a person may have fallen in the river, nor has there been a report of any person recently identified as missing whom may have used the assistance of a walker.

Police are asking the public for any information about how the walker ended up in the river, whether any walkers have been stolen or lost, and/or any information about missing person(s) who use the assistance of a walker.

If anyone has information which could be helpful to police in this investigation, please contact Idaho Falls Public Safety Dispatch immediately at (208) 529-1200.