Idaho Falls Police to hold Community Night Out Tuesday

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department invites the community to Civitan Park tonight for the city’s biggest summertime block party: Community Night Out.

The family-friendly event strengthens community spirit and agency partnerships and provides valuable information about local public safety organizations and agencies. It’s a great opportunity for the community to connect with law enforcement.

Idaho Falls Police will have games with police, crafts for kids, face painting, story time, neighborhood watch information and more. The event will also feature the IFPD’s unmanned aircraft system (UAS) team, SWAT vehicle, the Region 7 Bomb Squad and the Citizen’s Watch Patrol.

Partnering with the IFPD this year are the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Operation Lifesaver, Idaho Falls Fire Department, Idaho State Police, Idaho Falls Public Safety Dispatch and Idaho Falls Power.

Several community organizations and businesses will also host tables at the event, all of which will have a public safety theme.

The free event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Civitan Park (Near Elva Street and Riverside Drive) in Idaho Falls.